Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Down 28.4% in February

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the January 28th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund news, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 7,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $37,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIO. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HIO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. 213,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,906. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

