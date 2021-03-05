Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Trading 7.2% Higher

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.32 and last traded at $68.07. 9,187,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 5,351,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.49.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 94,154 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Permit Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 122,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,566,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,758,000 after buying an additional 257,500 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

