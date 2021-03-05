Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) PT Raised to $22.00 at Barclays

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WES. Capital One Financial raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.
NYSE WES traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,847. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $20.33.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.
Western Midstream Partners Company Profile
Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.
