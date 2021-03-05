Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.70. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 13,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $990,563.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at $593,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAB traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.54. The company had a trading volume of 36,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,257. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $84.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

