Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.22

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.22 and traded as high as C$19.45. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) shares last traded at C$19.34, with a volume of 157,120 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on WTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

