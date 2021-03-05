WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Up 45.9% in February

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the January 28th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $17.81 on Friday. WH Group has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86.

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Packaged Meats, Fresh Pork, Hog Production, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen meat; and hog farming activities.

