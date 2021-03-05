WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Up 45.9% in February

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the January 28th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $17.81 on Friday. WH Group has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86.
About WH Group
See Also: Diversification Important in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.