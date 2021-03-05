Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Short Interest Update

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 820,800 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the January 28th total of 527,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.5 days.
Shares of Whitbread stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85.
Whitbread Company Profile
