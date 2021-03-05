Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Short Interest Update

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 820,800 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the January 28th total of 527,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.5 days.

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

