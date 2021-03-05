White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Trading Up 5.4%

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)’s share price was up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,171.23 and last traded at $1,171.23. Approximately 154,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 416% from the average daily volume of 29,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,111.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $965.77.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total transaction of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,713,789.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,491,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile (NYSE:WTM)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

