WhiteCoin (XWC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.16 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 212.6% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00005333 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 billion and $5.16 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00020505 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013068 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006300 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000136 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.