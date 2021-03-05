Whiteheart Achieves Market Cap of $25.39 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $25.39 million and $2.00 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart token can now be purchased for about $2,857.01 or 0.05908545 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.15 or 0.00461493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00068064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00077530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00083916 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00049531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.28 or 0.00463825 BTC.

Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 tokens. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

