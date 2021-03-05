WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will post sales of $16.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.56 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $14.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $67.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.66 million to $68.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $72.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%.

WHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Shares of WHF opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 93.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 882,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 221,427 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

