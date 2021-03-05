William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.86. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,689. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.92. CarMax has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,427,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

