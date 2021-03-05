William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Repay’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on RPAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Shares of RPAY opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Repay has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.85 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $663,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 684.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,077,000 after buying an additional 610,859 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $28,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

