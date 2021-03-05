William Blair Comments on DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XRAY. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $58.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,041,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,310,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,615,000 after buying an additional 92,908 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,508,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,423,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,511,000 after buying an additional 96,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

