William Blair Comments on Patterson Companies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Patterson Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. William Blair also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PDCO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 48,454 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 51.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 356.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,885 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.