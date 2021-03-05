William Blair Comments on Verra Mobility Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Verra Mobility in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

VRRM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $570,075 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $20,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 166,591 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 43,226 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,694,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,737,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

