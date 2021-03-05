William Blair Reaffirms Buy Rating for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XENE. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ XENE opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.09 million, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.