William Blair Weighs in on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRVI. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

MRVI stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $40.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.97.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.