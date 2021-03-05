WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) COO Sells $9,902,516.48 in Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,578,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $28.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.
A number of research firms have weighed in on WSC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.
