WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) COO Sells $9,902,516.48 in Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,578,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $28.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,933,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,661,000 after acquiring an additional 680,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,270,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,804,000 after buying an additional 659,501 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $64,429,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,675,000 after buying an additional 2,083,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,042,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,503,000 after buying an additional 308,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.