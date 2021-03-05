WinCash Market Cap Achieves $211,180.54 (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One WinCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WinCash has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $211,180.54 and $8,463.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WinCash Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling WinCash

