Wing Price Tops $30.76 (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. Wing has a market cap of $31.08 million and $30.82 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing token can now be purchased for approximately $30.76 or 0.00062697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wing has traded up 43.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.16 or 0.00463045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00069034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00076914 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00083205 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00049733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.64 or 0.00468086 BTC.

Wing Token Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,510,403 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,010,403 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

