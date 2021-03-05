Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.16 Million

Brokerages expect that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will report $67.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.80 million. Wingstop reported sales of $55.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $282.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.20 million to $290.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $327.39 million, with estimates ranging from $314.90 million to $338.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WING. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Wingstop stock opened at $120.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 125.38, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,435,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Wingstop by 10,918.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 54,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 53,935 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Wingstop by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.