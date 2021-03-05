Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the January 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Winland stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. Winland has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $5.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35.

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring products to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

