Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,344 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 2.8% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

ISRG traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $712.54. 299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $766.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $744.44. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,222 shares of company stock valued at $30,629,156. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

