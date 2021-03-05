Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 106.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Domo accounts for about 1.5% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Domo worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter worth about $140,379,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Domo by 1,952.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after buying an additional 929,958 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domo by 1,341.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,416,000 after buying an additional 374,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,691,000 after buying an additional 254,126 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Domo by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 368,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after buying an additional 215,507 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Domo from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,068. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.75.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $9,515,029.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,666,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,699 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $218,503.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,213.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,326 shares of company stock worth $16,601,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

