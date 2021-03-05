Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,586,000 after buying an additional 699,084 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,040.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after purchasing an additional 500,982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after purchasing an additional 373,350 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,232,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 718,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,858,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $72.06. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,052. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.14.

