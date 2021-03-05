Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.27. 570,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,489. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.81. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $102.91.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

