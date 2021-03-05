Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Buys 5,996 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 2.5% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its position in Fiserv by 2.0% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 3.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

FISV traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.56. 50,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,935,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.99. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $121.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.