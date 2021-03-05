Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Buys 9,500 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $21,347,280 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.22. 967,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,346,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.25. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

