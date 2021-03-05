Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after acquiring an additional 63,728 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,224,000 after acquiring an additional 29,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $28.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,077.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,564. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,979.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,734.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,362 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,351 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.