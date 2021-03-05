Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,175 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 2.0% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 99,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,852,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $190.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.51.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,734 shares of company stock worth $17,451,938 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

