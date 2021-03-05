Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $7.94 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up about 3.1% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total transaction of $2,855,629.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,287,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,552 shares of company stock worth $45,184,077 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $40.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $420.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,466. The company has a 50-day moving average of $443.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.71. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.22 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.22.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

