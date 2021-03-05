Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,713 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 3.0% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.56 on Friday, hitting $435.50. The stock had a trading volume of 36,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,001. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $475.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.77.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

