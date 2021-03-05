Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises 3.4% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.02. 6,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,690. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

