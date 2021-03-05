Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Appian by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Appian by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Appian by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Appian by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.75.

APPN stock traded down $8.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.69. 17,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,028. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.17. Appian Co. has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.55 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $11,095,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,088 shares of company stock valued at $65,844,469 in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

