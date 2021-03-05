Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for about 2.3% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Copart by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Copart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Copart by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,472. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.26. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

