Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up 3.7% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,645 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,643,000 after acquiring an additional 72,749 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,248,000 after acquiring an additional 121,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 248,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,909,000 after acquiring an additional 36,577 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI traded down $42.42 on Friday, reaching $1,416.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8,999.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,844.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1,470.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,640.72.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

