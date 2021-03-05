Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 1,792 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. WEX accounts for about 3.0% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of WEX worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.53.

WEX traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.68. 272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,237. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.17 and its 200 day moving average is $177.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,115.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 25,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $5,304,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,297 shares of company stock valued at $30,394,513 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

