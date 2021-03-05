Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 18,150 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,150 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for approximately 3.8% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 329,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.62. 5,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,320. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $100.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

