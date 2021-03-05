Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.66. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,496. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average of $30.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.