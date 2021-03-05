WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.06

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 1476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

WETF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $894.40 million, a PE ratio of -53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 156,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 70,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 92,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

