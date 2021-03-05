Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.98

Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.98 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.19). Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) shares last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.18), with a volume of 342,980 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £21.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.52.

Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) Company Profile (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.