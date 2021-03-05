Woodcoin Price Down 12.8% This Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0903 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $725,534.47 and approximately $99,703.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,406.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.76 or 0.03156078 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.96 or 0.00369690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $492.31 or 0.01017034 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.14 or 0.00417585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.37 or 0.00372616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.08 or 0.00248073 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00022507 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.