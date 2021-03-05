Woodcoin Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Woodcoin has a market cap of $712,521.09 and approximately $94,649.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0887 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,361.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,503.29 or 0.03108447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.97 or 0.00368003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.62 or 0.01028969 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.27 or 0.00434794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.96 or 0.00374179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.32 or 0.00246735 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00022552 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

