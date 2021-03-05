Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WOPEY opened at $19.04 on Friday. Woodside Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.56.
Woodside Petroleum Company Profile
Featured Article: Systematic Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.