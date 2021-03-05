Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WOPEY opened at $19.04 on Friday. Woodside Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

