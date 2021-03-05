Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises about 2.2% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 21,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Workday by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its stake in shares of Workday by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 14,627.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,116 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $1,627,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,592 shares of company stock worth $74,186,321 over the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $3.51 on Friday, hitting $233.86. 164,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of -123.03 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.70 and its 200 day moving average is $228.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.30.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

