Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Short Interest Update

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,940,000 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the January 28th total of 25,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WKHS. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $14.46 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.78.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 164,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $3,612,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 399,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,762,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $332,131.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 866,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,439,625 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

