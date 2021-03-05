Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Short Interest Update

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,940,000 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the January 28th total of 25,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Several research firms recently weighed in on WKHS. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.
NASDAQ WKHS opened at $14.46 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.78.
In related news, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 164,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $3,612,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 399,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,762,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $332,131.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 866,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,439,625 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
