World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) traded up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.27 and last traded at $35.23. 569,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 391,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $1,752,379.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge L. Benitez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,114 shares of company stock worth $2,807,088. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,263,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 197,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 106,386 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after buying an additional 127,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

