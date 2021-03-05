Wownero (WOW) Trading 2% Higher This Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Wownero has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $8,122.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.41 or 0.00461533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00068185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00056008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $362.87 or 0.00749629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00025404 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

