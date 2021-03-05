WPP TOKEN Price Tops $0.0016 (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One WPP TOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WPP TOKEN has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $1,039.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.11 or 0.00754810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00025826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00031501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00059666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00042884 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Coin Profile

WPP TOKEN (CRYPTO:WPP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 coins. WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io . WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

